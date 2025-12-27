Europol’s 2025 Serious and Organised Crime Threat Assessment (Socta) has listed seven key types of crime that require law enforcement in Cyprus.

The report identifies cyberattacks, online fraud, child sexual exploitation online, illegal migration networks, drug trafficking, firearms trafficking and illegal waste trafficking as the main threats.

These areas show rapid growth, high complexity and significant risks to society and public institutions.

Cyberattacks now target critical infrastructure, governments, businesses and citizens.

Criminals exploit weaknesses in digital systems to gain access to data, often for profit or political and ideological motives.

Europol states that artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly used to identify targets and enhance attacks.

Online fraud is described as an “epidemic” affecting individuals, businesses and public bodies.

The scale and variety of scams, combined with AI-assisted methods, make online fraud a fast-growing threat that is expected to surpass other forms of organised crime in the EU.

Child sexual exploitation online is also evolving. AI is being used to produce abusive material and to create secure online communities for offenders.

The internet increasingly facilitates contact with children for illegal purposes. Illegal migration networks continue to operate across and beyond the EU.

These networks charge high fees, use online platforms for advertising and money transfers, and show flexibility in methods and routes.

Europol warns that they completely disregard human dignity.

Drug trafficking remains highly profitable and destabilising.

The report highlights cocaine and synthetic drug markets as particularly dynamic, with changing routes, new methods and global connections.

Violence and corruption are frequently linked to the trade.

Firearms trafficking is affected by supply and demand, technological advances, and online activity.

Illegally trafficked weapons from crisis-affected regions outside the EU contribute to regional violence, often connected to drug networks.

Illegal waste trafficking, though less visible, is economically motivated and closely linked to the legal waste sector.

It poses environmental, economic, health and public safety risks.

Europol emphasises the growing role of the internet and AI in serious crime.

Digital platforms facilitate organised crime, increase volume and allow offenders to operate with greater anonymity.

Emerging technologies, including blockchain and quantum computing, are expected to accelerate criminal activity, making law enforcement more challenging.

The Socta 2025 report draws on thousands of law enforcement investigations, expert analysis, contributions from EU and international bodies, private sector data and academic advice.

Europol describes it as the most comprehensive analysis of organised crime to date. Previous reports were published in 2013, 2017, and 2021.