Police were alerted on Friday night after a horse was seen trotting alone on roads in the Protaras area, raising safety concerns.

Members of the public contacted the police after spotting the animal without a handler.

Calls were made shortly after nightfall, according to people who witnessed the incident.

A video shared on social media shows the horse walking freely along streets in Protaras during the night.

The animal appears unattended and close to passing traffic.

Police were informed because of the potential risk to the horse and to drivers using the roads at the time.

Police confirmed that the horse’s owner had been notified and was on their way to collect the animal, though official confirmation of the pickup is still pending.

An animal on an open road can cause sudden braking or collisions, especially in low visibility.

The police urged owners to keep animals properly secured to prevent danger to the public and to the animals themselves.