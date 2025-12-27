Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 on Saturday to climb into the top four in the table and condemn Wolves to an unwanted record for the longest winless start in Premier League history with 18 games.

Ruthless strikes from Ryan Gravenberch and Florian Wirtz a minute apart in the first half secured victory for the holders to leave them on 32 points after 18 matches while Wolves’ nightmare season continued with just two points gained.

Wolves did well to frustrate Anfield fans before Gravenberch finally struck in the 41st minute. Jeremie Frimpong got in behind Wolves’ defence before cutting it back to the Dutch midfielder who fired into the bottom corner.

Wirtz scored his first goal in Liverpool colours a minute later, latching onto Hugo Ekitike’s through ball before poking past goalkeeper Jose Sa. Wolves pulled one back in the 51st when Tolu Arokodare’s header was saved by Alisson Becker, but Santiago Bueno was there to finish the rebound.

Odegaard back on target as Arsenal reclaim top spot

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard’s first club goal of the season helped his side beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 at home on Saturday to return to the top of the Premier League table.

For the second week running, Arsenal kicked off having been displaced by Manchester City earlier in the day and they responded once again to the challenge.

Odegaard’s season has been disrupted by a knee injury but he showed his trademark precision in the 14th minute to drive a left-footed shot low past Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen.

Arsenal were totally dominant and doubled their lead with a Georginio Rutter own goal in the 52nd minute.

Brighton had offered next to nothing as an attacking force until Diego Gomez slammed in a rebound in the 64th minute after Yasin Ayari’s shot came back off the post.

The visitors came on strong late on and would have equalised had Arsenal keeper David Raya not produced a stunning save to keep out Yankuba Minteh’s curling effort.

It was a nervy finish but Arsenal held on to move to 42 points from 18 games with City, who beat Nottingham Forest earlier on Saturday, on 40.