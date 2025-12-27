A 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly trying to bring paper sheets soaked with a banned substance into central prisons, authorities said on Saturday.

The justice ministry stated that the man was stopped during an intensified inspection regime at the prison.

He was visiting a female inmate when prison officers found sheets of paper believed to be impregnated with a substance, possibly drugs.

The man, who is from Nicosia, was subjected to a physical search by members of the prison department.

The ministry said the checks were carried out under strict and thorough procedures, following clear instructions from the justice minister.

The statement added that the inmate he was due to visit is serving a sentence for a homicide case.

Members of the drug law enforcement unit were called to the scene and proceeded with the arrest of the 40-year-old.

The police then conducted searches of his vehicle and his home.

During the search of the vehicle, officers found 14 grams of green dry plant material, believed to be cannabis, and two grams of cocaine.

No illegal items were found during the search of his residence.

The justice ministry stated that strict and intensified controls at the central prisons are ongoing, as part of ongoing efforts to prevent the smuggling of prohibited substances into the facility.