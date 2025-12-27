Stella Kapezanou presents her third solo exhibition at The Edit Gallery in Limassol this December and January, showcasing feminine figures in paintings and ceramic wall pieces. Open until January 17, the Pretty Little Crimes exhibition includes small-size art pieces that touch on eroticism, women’s raw wild essence and power.

“The feminine creatures of the artist’s new series resist gravity, moon-bathe under the stars, float in water, race through blood, lick their wounds,” writes Ioanna Gerakidi in the exhibition text. “Femmes whose nails turn into weapons, witches dreaming with their eyes wide open, girls performing an eroticism untamed. They keep their heads up, they leave an indelible trace in cherry red, and that trace forms rivers, even when you only see its drops. Their stain lasts forever; their mark will always haunt you.

“The exhibition,” she concludes, “aligns with a wider feminist current in contemporary art, where women artists reclaim the body, the aesthetic, and the narrative on their own terms. Although many works in the series are small in scale, they carry a deep emotional intensity, revealing a force that can be quiet or explosive, tender or uncompromising, yet always undeniably present.”

Pretty Little Crimes

Solo art exhibition by Stella Kapezanou. Until January 17. The Edit Gallery, Limassol. Tuesday – Friday: 3pm-7pm. Saturday, 10am-1pm. Tel: 25-251710. www.theeditgallery.com