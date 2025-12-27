The European Union remains a significant net importer of toys from the rest of the world, according to Eurostat figures for 2024, reflecting a reliance on international manufacturing to meet the high demand of the holiday season.

During the year, the value of toys imported from extra-EU countries reached €7.1 billion, representing an increase of €0.6 billion compared with 2023, while exports to countries outside the bloc amounted to €2.5 billion following a modest rise of €0.2 billion.

China solidified its position as the dominant supplier of toys to the EU, accounting for 80 per cent of all imports with a total value of €5.6 billion.

Following far behind the Chinese market were Vietnam, which contributed 6 per cent of imports worth €418 million, and the United Kingdom, which accounted for 3 per cent with a value of €188 million.

Within the bloc itself, Germany and the Netherlands emerged as the largest importers of toys from non-EU nations, with each country responsible for 17 per cent of the total import value.

France followed closely behind these two nations, accounting for 14 per cent of the total value of toys brought into the European Union from external markets.

In terms of global reach, the United Kingdom stood out as the primary destination for European toy exports, receiving 33 per cent of the bloc’s total outgoing trade, valued at €838 million.

Switzerland was the second largest market for these goods, accounting for 13 per cent of exports worth €315 million, while the United States took 10 per cent of the share with a value of €245 million.

The data reveals that three specific EU Member States were responsible for nearly 60 per cent of all toy exports by value to the rest of the world.

Czechia led the group as the main exporter of toys from the union, accounting for 28 per cent of the total, followed by Germany at 17 per cent and Belgium at 13 per cent.

The figures highlight the European Union‘s role as a major consumer in the global toy market, particularly during a period where toy shopping is considered a crucial activity on the holiday to-do list for millions of households.