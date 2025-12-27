This Sunday, there is plenty to enjoy – the vacation period, food feasts and a plethora of events bringing joy to every corner of the island. In Larnaca, the Scala Vinyl Fair XMAS Edition brings tunes, drinks and groovy vibes to the city.

Starting at 11am, the event at Sunmoon Creative Space on the central Ayiou Lazarou Street will dress the city centre in funky, festive vibes where records are the protagonists. Welcoming vinyl lovers, collectors, curious browsers and anyone who simply enjoys a good tune, the event will feature a market with a collection of rare vinyl records.

Yet the event is more than just a pop-up market. It is an open invitation to sell, trade, buy or swap vinyl, as well as CDs, cassettes, speakers and turntables — or just hang around and let the music guide the day. Throughout the event, some of the island’s finest vinyl DJs will be spinning records, setting the tone with carefully selected sounds that feel both nostalgic and alive.

With free entrance, drinks flowing from Sunmoon Creative Space – cocktails and craft beer – and street food options, the fair keeps things easy, social and unpretentious, celebrating the end of the year vinyl-style.

Scala Vinyl Fair XMAS Edition

Vinyl market, DJs, street food, cocktails and craft beer. December 28. Sunmoon Creative Space, Larnaca. 11am. Free entrance