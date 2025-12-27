The weather forecast for the final days of 2025 in Cyprus includes local rain and thunderstorms, as well as a drop in temperature and strong winds from Sunday onwards, according to the met office.

Meteorology officer, Andreas Chrysanthou said heavy and thunderstorms are expected after New Year’s Eve.

On Saturday will hit around 18 degrees inland, 20 degrees in the coastal areas and 8 degrees in the mountains, with partly cloudy weather that may bring rain and isolated thunderstorms, with the possibility of hail. Higher mountainous areas may see snow or sleet.

There will be north-west to north winds of an average strength of 4 degrees on the Beaufort scale, and occasionally up to 5 degrees, until Tuesday, Chrysanthou said.

A drop in temperature is expected on Sunday, with cloudy weather and isolated rain. Winds are expected to become stronger, particularly in the northern and western parts of Cyprus, reaching up to 6 degrees.

Isolated rain or thunderstorms are expected on Monday, mainly in the west. The weather will gradually improve.

Cyprus will be affected by a strong cold air front from the north-west, which will be stronger in the morning and will gradually weaken in the afternoon. Snowfall or sleet may occur in the mountains.

Chrysanthou added that on Tuesday morning, the weather will be fair with sporadic clouds, but it will turn mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Local rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday evening and very early on Wednesday, starting in the west and gradually moving in other areas. Snowfall is expected in the mountains.