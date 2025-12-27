Situated in Pelendri village is Tsiakkas Winery, which, apart from its local wines, is well-known for its thrilling events. Each season, the winery puts together a grand celebration, transforming its grounds into a lively daytime party setting. This December, it invites the public for one last hoorah in 2025.

The Eudaimonia Festive Edition is set to take place on Sunday between 2pm and 8pm, in the stunning green garden of Tsiakkas Winery. Engulfed by the village’s winter atmosphere, fresh mountain air and with the backdrop of vineyards, the event will create a festive vibe full where both music and wine flow.

Fairy lights, sizzling grilled meats, and wines of every colour will make up the event. The €25 entrance ticket includes a welcome drink for those who arrive between 2pm and 4pm. Warming up the crowd will be DJ Patsas, who will play an opening set with warm, festive grooves, while DJ Andrea will take over during sunset hours to build an elegant house and electronic energy.

On the food front of the event, chef Jack Yiannakou will create a grill-focused food court serving proper Cypriot souvlaki and a seasonal, warming soup to fend off the Pelendri cold. Self-service wine and cocktail bars will have drinks available all night long.

The event also promises some seasonal pop-ups and small surprises, which will only be revealed to those attending. As for the evening’s dress code, the organisers encourage party-goers to wear something red, something warm to beat the crisp weather and comfortable shoes as the terrace is pebble covered.

Eudaimonia Festive Edition

Party with wine, DJs and food. December 28. Tsiakkas Winery, Pelendri village, Limassol district. 2pm-8pm. www.eudaimoniaevents.com