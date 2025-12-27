Winter swimmers braved the cold on Saturday morning, the final Saturday of the year, at Larnaca beach.

The group has met regularly at the same spot for several years. They swim every Saturday morning, throughout winter and summer.

Saturday’s meeting was different from usual. Alongside their swim, the swimmers exchanged new year wishes and shared food on the beach.

They wished health and happiness for every household in the year ahead, adding their hopes that the coming year would be better than 2025, which comes to an end in the next few days.

Friends of the winter swimmers also attended after being invited to join the gathering.