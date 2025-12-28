The weather will clear on Sunday, with the chance of rain dropping to zero in all areas.

However, as night falls clouds are expected to develop, which could lead to snow falling in the mountains.

Temperatures will see a fall and hover around the average for the season.

In Nicosia the mercury will hit around 15C, while at the beach it will be around 16-17C and on the mountains 2C.

The outlook remains the same for Monday and Tuesday, with a further chance of snow falling on Tuesday night in the mountains.