This is the colour our island needs more of

Modern Cyprus homes tend to err on the side of beige: bright but a bit bland in their sameness.

White walls, sleek furniture, not much green. And that’s a missed opportunity. Because houseplants don’t just look nice, they’re surprisingly powerful for mood and focus.

A growing body of research shows that indoor plants reduce mental fatigue, improve concentration and make people feel calmer and more energised. One study found that workers in plant-filled spaces scored 15 per cent higher on cognitive performance than those in bare offices. Another review in Frontiers in Psychology showed that greenery helps lower stress hormones and supports sustained attention, especially in visually bland environments. And Harvard Health even notes that looking at plants can reduce blood pressure and muscle tension.

This isn’t just science – it’s something we feel instinctively. After all, on this Mediterranean island, we’re surrounded by nature. Walk through a lush mountain village or sit under a vine-covered terrace and your nervous system shifts down a gear.

And bringing a little of that indoors helps recreate the same effect: calmer mind, steadier energy, better sleep, even more creativity.

Some Cypriots have turned this into a quiet industry – the ‘plant ninjas’ who style homes and offices with greenery, choosing the right species for our heat, light and air-con.

But you don’t need a professional to benefit. A single peace lily in the living room, a pothos trailing from a shelf, or a ZZ plant by your desk is enough to start shifting how your space feels.

The key is sightline and care. Put plants where your eyes naturally land – next to your computer, across from the sofa, by the kitchen sink. Glance, breathe, reset. And over time your brain begins to expect calm and focus in those spaces.

This week, instead of buying another candle, try a plant. You’ll get cleaner air, a softer mood, and a quiet productivity boost that lasts long after the novelty wears off.

Because feeling good in Cyprus isn’t just about stepping outside – it’s about letting a little of that green calm indoors where you live and work.