Looking for a fun fiesta to round out the year? Read on…

The end-of-the-year party hunt is always a big one. We have gathered some of the hottest happenings in the final week of December that bid farewell to 2025 and celebrate the arrival of the New Year. So, if you are looking for fun fiestas for next week, look no further.

The capital kicks off the last week of the year with a groovy party on Monday night at New Division where Alternative Brains Rule will take over. Three DJs on the decks, Cotsios o Picadillis, Amathus and Amathus B2B Picadillis will bring the party vibes alongside a love show by Spherical Cow at 9pm.

Also on Monday in Nicosia is one of Greece’s most popular duo, Skiadareses. The sisters duo will perform live at DownTown Live Nicosia, presenting their indie, rock and alternative music sound. Doors open at 9.30pm and the event is bound to be a fully-booked affair as the duo has reached fame in the pop culture world and is making one of its final performances for 2025.

On December 31, an early New Year’s Eve Party that’s become an annual event will take place again at Palaia Pineza, filling Nicosia’s oldtown streets with music. DJs, cocktails, street food and party vibes will take over the bar as people celebrate the last day of the year, before their NYE dinners. The party begins at 1pm and will continue until 9pm, serving dance hits and signature cocktails.

To welcome in the New Year, Sarah’s Jazz & Blues Club has planned a special night at its new venue. Relocated to Faneromenis 63 street, the jazz bar will host four jazz musicians on the night who will swing audiences into 2026.

Charlotte Storer will perform with pianist Dimitris Miaris, bassist Irenaeos Koullouras and drummer Marios Spyrou for an evening full of surprises, amazing food, great wines, cocktails and spirits. The night’s €90 ticket includes a festive all-you-can-eat buffet, or a €60 music-only ticket.

The loudest party on NYE in Larnaca will, of course, happen at Savino Live as the popular pop-rock band FUSE takes the stage for an explosive show that will take guests into 2026. Doors open at 10pm with party music before the band takes the stage and carries the celebration deep into the early hours of the New Year.

And if all of the events of the season are not enough, there is one more thrilling performance happening on New Year’s Day. On January 1, DownTown Live welcomes the new year with a live music show by Gianni Margari, Katerina Lazaridou and Alejjos who will join forces for a powerful music show, the first of 2026!

Alternative Brains Rule Takeover New Division

Party with 3 DJs and a live set by Spherical Cow. December 29. New Division, Nicosia. 9pm

Skiadareses

Sister duo from Greece performs live music set. December 29. DownTown Live, Nicosia. Doors open at 9.30pm. Tel: 99-810011

Goodbye 2025 Party

New Year’s Eve party with DJs. December 31. Palaia Pineza Bar, Nicosia. 1pm-10pm

New Year’s Eve Live Music Party

Live jazz and festive dinner for NYE. December 31. Sarah’s Jazz & Blues Club, Nicosia. 9pm. Tel: 95-147711

New Year’s Eve with Fuse

Party music and live show with band Fuse to welcome 2026. December 31. Savino Live, Larnaca. 10pm. €20

New Year’s Day Live Music

With Margari, Katerina Lazaridou and Alejjos. January 1. DownTown Live, Nicosia. Doors open at 9pm. €15. Tel: 99-810011