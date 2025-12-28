Archie Gray’s first senior goal gave Tottenham Hotspur a vital 1-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace on Sunday, ending Spurs’ poor away run and easing the pressure on their manager Thomas Frank.

Spurs thought they were ahead against the run of play when Richarlison tapped in Pedro Porro’s inviting cross, but the goal was disallowed for offside, and Gray gave the visitors the lead shortly before halftime, nodding home from three yards after Spurs kept a Porro corner alive.

Palace pressed for an equaliser but Spurs, who had lost four of their last five away games in all competitions, held on to climb to 11th in the table on 25 points from 18 games. Palace are ninth with 26 points.