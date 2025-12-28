Nick Kyrgios beat Aryna Sabalenka 6‑3 6‑3 on Sunday in a “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition match billed as a modern take on Billie Jean King’s famous victory over former Grand Slam winner Bobby Riggs more than 50 years ago, but one that has ignited controversy over its relevance and meaning.

Playing in front of a sold-out crowd at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, Kyrgios negotiated the slightly smaller “equaliser” court on women’s world-number-one Sabalenka’s side to secure victory after a tight and entertaining contest played under modified rules.

With a one-serve-per-point rule in effect, both players faltered on their deliveries in crucial moments before Kyrgios broke for a 4-3 lead and went on to take the opening set.

The maverick Australian was drenched in sweat and appeared out of breath in the second set after going 1-3 down, while his opponent danced to the music during a strategic timeout, but he persevered to make it 3-3 after Belarusian Sabalenka sent a shot long.

Kyrgios, who shortened the points with cheeky drop shots and used variations on his serve to good effect, pulled away to seal the win on serve before sharing a warm hug with Sabalenka at the net.