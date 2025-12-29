The Joey Children’s 1km Race is one of the most special moments of the Bank of Cyprus (BoC) Nicosia Marathon, giving children the opportunity to experience the joy of participation and effort in a safe and festive environment.

Joey, BoC’s banking app for children and teenagers, is supporting the race, which will take place on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Joey essentially supports sports from an early age, promoting values such as participation, cooperation, exercise and fair play.

The Bank of Cyprus app helps children aged 9-17 manage their pocket money safely and responsibly. Their own app and card teaches them their first “taps”, with parents always by their side. Its presence at the 1km Children’s Race reinforces the message that the Nicosia Marathon is an event open to all ages, with families and society at its heart.

Thus, the 1km Joey Children’s Race is the perfect way to round off the Marathon programme, bringing smiles, excitement and unforgettable moments to kids and their families, transforming the capital into a huge celebration of participation, joy and childlike enthusiasm.

Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon – The Capital Race

The programme begins with the 42km Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon, the 21km Half Marathon by Stoiximan, and the 10km Petrolina Energy Run. This is followed by the 5km Road Race and the 5km Cablenet Corporate Race, while the day ends with the 1km Joey Kids Race for children.

For more information and registration: https://nicosiamarathon.com/