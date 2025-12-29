AEGEAN is once again bringing a strong presence to the Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon, actively supporting the capital’s major running event, set for Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Through its support, AEGEAN is helping facilitate the participation of runners from abroad, strengthening the international character of the race and adding further momentum to an event that will transform Nicosia into a meeting point for thousands of athletes and running enthusiasts.

As an airline that has, for decades, invested in connecting people and destinations, AEGEAN remains firmly committed to initiatives that promote an active lifestyle, teamwork and the spirit of fair competition, via its continued support of sporting events in Cyprus and Greece.

Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon – The Capital Race

The programme begins with the 42km Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon, the 21km Half Marathon by Stoiximan and the Petrolina 10km Energy Race. These are followed by the 5km Road Race and the Cablenet Corporate 5km Race, with the day concluding with the 1km JOEY Kids Race for children.

For further information and registrations: https://nicosiamarathon.com