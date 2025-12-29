Blackbook is proud to announce that Eleftheria Voskaridou, Founder and Managing Director of Blackbook Agency, was nominated for the “Cyprus Manager of the Year 2025” Award at the prestigious Manager of the Year 2025 Awards in Athens on December 17. This notable recognition celebrates outstanding leadership, celebrating professionals who achieve results, while making a significant impact within the business community.

Established in 2002, the Manager of the Year Awards are among the most respected recognitions of managerial excellence in the Greek-speaking business world. The awards honour leaders who demonstrate exceptional business performance, innovation and the ability to inspire and motivate teams. For the first time this year, a dedicated Cyprus Manager of the Year category acknowledges exceptional managerial talent based in Cyprus, underscoring the island’s growing influence in regional business leadership.

This inaugural Cyprus category brought together five prominent business leaders from the island, including Demetris Zorbas, Chief Executive Officer, Zorbas Group; Theodoros Kringou, CEO of Infocredit Group; Charalambos Panayiotou, Managing Director of KEO; Aristos Philis, Co-Founder and CEO of KeelX; and Eleftheria Voskaridou of Blackbook — the only woman nominated for this award. The 2025 Cyprus title was awarded to Demetris Zorbas of Zorbas Group and Blackbook extends its warm congratulations to him on the achievement. Standing alongside such respected figures is an honour for Eleftheria and her team.

Commenting on the nomination, Voskaridou expressed appreciation for the prestigious placement. “I am deeply honoured to be recognised among the outstanding leaders nominated for the Cyprus Manager of the Year Award and proud to be representing female leadership on the island,” she noted.

“This nomination belongs to the entire Blackbook team, whose creativity and commitment drive everything we do. And of course, congratulations to Demetris Zorbas; losing the title to one of Cyprus’ most established and recognisable businesses is a win in itself.”

Eleftheria Voskaridou has led Blackbook to national and international prominence through her thoughtful leadership and extensive marketing and communications expertise. Under her guidance, Blackbook has delivered transformative branding, communications and digital marketing strategies tailored to high-impact sectors, earning trust from leading real estate, development and luxury brands across Cyprus and Greece.

Beyond her efforts in growing the business she founded just five year ago, Eleftheria plays an active role in shaping the next generation of marketing leaders. In addition to mentoring emerging talent and her involvement in education and knowledge-sharing, she also champions female leadership, empowering women to step into senior and decision-making roles — a commitment clearly reflected within the Blackbook team itself.

This nomination marks a significant milestone for Blackbook and highlights the calibre of the comprehensive services offered at the agency. The Limassol-based strategic marketing and communications agency specialises in branding, digital marketing, public relations and integrated communications for high-profile clients in Cyprus, Greece and beyond. The agency is known for its creative excellence, strategic thinking and commitment to measurable business impact.

