On the occasion of the festive season and the arrival of the New Year, the Board of Directors of CFA Society Cyprus extends its warmest wishes to society at large, the investment and business community, as well as to all institutional stakeholders with whom it collaborates. We wish everyone health, progress and creativity for 2025.

CFA Society Cyprus, as part of the global network of CFA Institute, is dedicated to promoting integrity, professional ethics and excellence within the financial and investment industry. Through its activities and initiatives, the Society seeks to continuously enhance professional standards, advance knowledge and foster trust in the markets.

Society’s key objectives include locally led brand building of the CFA designation, the delivery of outcome-based professional development, active local advocacy aimed at improving markets and regulatory frameworks, and a commitment to upholding the highest standards of professional ethics.

The work of CFA Society Cyprus is supported by four core committees:

the Advocacy Committee , focused on raising standards and contributing to public dialogue on market and regulatory developments,

, focused on raising standards and contributing to public dialogue on market and regulatory developments, the Research Challenge & University Relations Committee , which strengthens the link between academia and professional practice,

, which strengthens the link between academia and professional practice, the Financial Literacy Committee , dedicated to promoting financial education across society,

, dedicated to promoting financial education across society, the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Committee, which advances inclusion and equal opportunity within the financial sector.

Social responsibility is an integral part of the Society’s identity. Since 2018, CFA Society Cyprus has delivered financial education to more than 3,000 students and actively collaborates with institutions such as the Central Bank of Cyprus, government bodies and the House of Representatives. At the same time, the Society participates in initiatives that leverage technology and innovation, including artificial intelligence and fraud prevention, to enhance financial literacy.

Through its close connection with CFA Institute and European institutions, CFA Society Cyprus continues to contribute meaningfully to discussions on the future of markets and professional education, both at national and European levels.

The Board of Directors of CFA Society Cyprus wishes everyone Season’s Greetings and a creative, secure and sustainable New Year. We remain firmly committed to our vision of transparent markets, professionalism and a positive social impact.