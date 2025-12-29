Strong north-westerly winds and low temperatures are affecting Cyprus on Monday, with unsettled conditions expected to continue into midweek, according to the weather service.

Monday began with partly cloudy skies. Isolated rain was recorded in some areas, while snowfall was reported on the highest mountain peaks.

Conditions are expected to improve, becoming mostly clear later in the day.

Winds are blowing from the north-west at moderate to strong strength, between force four and five.

In some areas, winds have reached very strong levels of force five to six. Sea conditions are rough in many areas.

The sea is slight to rough along the south and east coasts, while it is rough and locally very rough along the west and north.

Temperatures on Monday are reaching around 14 degrees Celsius inland. Coastal areas are seeing highs of about 16 degrees. In the highest mountains, temperatures are remaining low at around six degrees.

On Monday evening, conditions will remain mostly clear. Winds will weaken and turn north-westerly to north-easterly, blowing at light to moderate strength of three to four.

The sea will remain slightly rough, becoming rough at times in western and northern coastal areas.

Temperatures will fall sharply overnight. Inland areas will drop to around four degrees.

The south and east coasts will see lows of about eight degrees, while the west and north coasts will fall to around nine.

In the highest mountains, temperatures will fall to zero. Frost is expected to form in mountainous and semi-mountainous areas.

On Tuesday, cloud will increase gradually. By the evening, local rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected.

Snow or sleet is forecast on the highest peaks of the Troodos mountains.

Wednesday will remain cloudy, with further local rain and isolated thunderstorms. Snow or sleet is again expected on the highest mountain peaks.

On New Year’s Day, the weather will be partly cloudy. There is a chance of isolated, mainly light, rain early in the day. Snow or sleet may again affect the highest mountainous areas.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly by Wednesday, returning close to average seasonal levels.

A small drop in temperature is forecast for New Year’s Day.