“United in laughter, divided in everything else,” write the organisers of an upcoming comedy series in Nicosia that is set to spread jokes across checkpoints. Collective Beat organises the Peace Talks comedy and performance nights this December, humorously touching on Cyprus reality.

The organisation hosts comedy nights on both sides of the divide, aiming to act as a bridge between communities and encourage inclusivity. And what better way to bring people together than comedy? This month’s events will take place on December 29 at Rustem Book store in north Nicosia and on December 30 at Yfantourgeio, both performed in English.

The Peace Talks comedy nights will welcome different comedians on the floor each evening, bringing together a mix of locals (Greek and Turkish Cypriots) and international performers from abroad, as well as foreigners who live in Cyprus.

“Different backgrounds, different beliefs, same universal experience: plenty of trauma to turn it into comedy,” say organisers. “Come watch us turn borders to jump rope, toss jokes back and forth like diplomatic frisbees, and prove that humour is the easiest way to unite the city, to unite us. All of us. Even the grumpy ones. Bring your laugh. Bring your silliness. Leave your seriousness at home, it won’t get past the border anyway.”

Peace Talks

Comedy and performance nights by a group of Greek-Cypriot, Turkish-Cypriot and international comedians. December 29. Rustem Book Store, Nicosia. December 30. Yfantourgeio, Nicosia. 8pm. In English. €10. @collective.beat