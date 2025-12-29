The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced that it will organise a business forum and business-to-business (B2B) meetings in Bahrain on January 26, 2026.

The aim is to strengthen commercial ties during the official working visit of President Nikos Christodoulides to the kingdom.

The event is being organised in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in the Kingdom of Bahrain and is intended to promote direct engagement between Cypriot and Bahraini businesses.

According to the chamber, the forum will be held in Bahrain and will take place alongside the president’s visit, offering Cypriot companies a timely platform to explore new international partnerships.

Participation will be limited to companies active in FinTech and technology, financial services, renewable energy, agriculture and food products, real estate and construction, as well as shipping and marine technology.

The chamber said the business mission represents a strong opportunity for Cypriot enterprises to substantially expand their professional networks and engage directly with leading figures from Bahrain’s business ecosystem.

It added that participants will be able to learn more about market activity in Bahrain, exchange information with local counterparts and explore prospects for strategic cooperation with fast-growing companies in the relevant sectors.

Through these interactions, Cypriot businesses are expected to enhance their international outlook and strengthen their presence beyond domestic and European markets.

Interested companies have been invited to submit an expression of interest by January 9, 2026, with the chamber stressing that places will be allocated to firms that meet the sectoral criteria.

Further information regarding flights and accommodation arrangements will be provided at a later stage, once participation has been confirmed.

For additional details, the chamber said interested parties may contact its offices directly via email or telephone, with dedicated staff available to support potential participants.