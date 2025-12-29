Cyprus ranked fourth globally for passenger traffic from Israel in 2025, with 1.2 million passengers, as weekly flights from Tel Aviv and Haifa reached a worldwide high of 186, amid a 42.6 per cent increase in arrivals.

Data from the Israel Airports Authority show that Cyprus tied with Italy for fourth place, each recording 1.2 million passengers on flights originating from Israeli airports.

Greece ranked first with 2.2 million passengers, followed by the United States with 1.6 million and the United Arab Emirates with 1.5 million.

Cyprus also recorded the highest number of weekly flights worldwide from Israeli airports, with services from Tel Aviv and Haifa peaking at 186 per week.

Israeli visitors stay in Cyprus for shorter periods compared with other destinations, largely due to travel distance, while visitor flows extended beyond the summer season.

According to Israeli media, total passenger departures from Israel are estimated to rise from 18.4 million in 2025 to 22 million in 2026, following lower figures in previous years amid Israel’s war on the Palestinian territories.

Arrivals to Cyprus from Israel increased by 42.6 per cent in 2025 and could rise further, the reports added.