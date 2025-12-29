“In 2026, Cyprus will not only speak with institutional positions, but also with art,” Culture Deputy Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou said on Monday while outlining the government’s cultural programme which is to complement Cyprus’ holding of the Council of the European Union’s rotating presidency.

She said that moe than 500 artists, creators, technicians, curators, and cultural professionals will descend on Cyprus during the first half of next year as part of the programme, and that the programme is “one of the most emblematic and outward-facing projects” her deputy ministry has created.

“With a total budget of €4.4m, the cultural programme constitutes one of the state’s largest and most strategic investments in Cypriot culture with a multiplier benefit, since it highlights Cyprus as a country with a rich cultural reserve,” she said.

To this end, she added that culture is “emerging as an essential tool for political cohesion” and “the most important expression of our common European identity”.

She said the “main pillars” of the cultural programme are “the promotion of the cultural heritage of Cyprus as an integral part of European and Mediterranean history and culture and the promotion of contemporary Cypriot creation”.

“It also aims to integrate research, innovation, and new technologies into cultural actions as tools of contemporary cultural storytelling and to support artists and cultural production as living cells of society and the economy,” she said, before adding that the programme aims “to strengthen cultural diplomacy and the international cultural presence of the Republic of Cyprus”.

Those pillars, she said, serve a “basic strategic goal” of Cyprus “opening up to Europe and the world with a strong and creative cultural narrative which connects the past, present, and future”.

She said that this will begin with an opening ceremony, which is to be held on January 7, with the title “memory – present – future”, with “over 100 Cypriot artists and cultural professionals” to take part.

In addition, she said, the cultural programme will also hold “actions” in 31 countries, with “emblematic actions” set to take place in 11 – Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Cyprus will undertake the Council of the EU’s rotating presidency on Thursday for a six-month term, taking over from Denmark. The six-month term will end on June 30, when the island will be succeeded by Ireland.