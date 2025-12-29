The Eurobank Group has said 2025 proved to be more than just a productive year as it combined strong financial performance with steady progress on strategic priorities aimed at long-term growth, according to a Christmas message by its chief executive.

The message, relayed by Greek business outlet Newmoney, mentioned that the outgoing year was marked by consistent execution across three key strategic pillars, namely organic growth, revenue diversification and preparation for the banking environment of the future.

“On the level of organic growth, Eurobank recorded a strong increase in its loan balances,” said chief executive Fokion Karavias in his Christmas letter, adding that the group further strengthened its presence in wealth management, private banking and bancassurance.

He also pointed to the continued upward trajectory of deposits and payroll accounts, underlining the resilience of the group’s core banking activities.

International recognition remained a significant highlight for the group, with Eurobank ranking for the third consecutive year among the top 10 banks globally in shipping finance, according to Lloyd’s List.

At the same time, Global Finance named Eurobank Best Bank for Cash Management in Greece for the 11th consecutive year.

Further strengthening its regional profile, Eurobank was also named Bank of the Year 2025 in Cyprus by The Banker, part of the Financial Times Group.

Revenue diversification remained a central axis of the group’s strategy, both geographically and across activities spanning banking, insurance and asset management.

Within this framework, Karavias highlighted the three major acquisitions completed over the past two years, namely Hellenic Bank, insurer CNP, and Eurolife ERB Life Insurance.

The integration process for the first two acquisitions began in 2025 and is set to continue into 2026, reflecting the group’s focus on disciplined execution.

Alongside expansion, Eurobank continued to invest heavily in digital and technological transformation, reinforcing its digital footprint, automating critical functions and modernising core information systems.

During 2025, the group completed its migration to the Temenos banking system in Luxembourg, while in Cyprus the operational merger process is ongoing.

In Bulgaria, the digital transformation of PostBank has accelerated, aligning it with the group’s wider technological roadmap.

Today, Eurobank stands as the largest Greek bank, with a strong regional footprint and financial metrics that allow it to face the future with confidence.

Karavias stressed that this trajectory was shaped by the collective effort of employees, the long-standing support of shareholders and the quality of the group’s human capital, elements that remain central to its strategy in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the bank announced that Eurobank and Fairfax Digital Services, in partnership with EY and Microsoft, are launching a new project to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI in banking.

The initiative involves the creation of a next-generation AI factory, built on EY.ai’s agentic architecture and powered by NVIDIA-accelerated computing, aiming to unify data, automate processes and enable faster, smarter decision-making.

“This project marks a pivotal moment in our AI journey,” said Stavros Ioannou, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Group Chief Operating Officer, adding that working with Fairfax Digital, EY and Microsoft would strengthen Eurobank’s role as a digital pioneer in Southern Europe.

“AI is redefining ROI as Return on Intelligence,” said Sanjay Tugnait, President and CEO of Fairfax Digital Services, arguing that agentic AI systems can reason, learn and act autonomously to deliver real-time decisions and scalable insights.

“Agentic AI has emerged as a critical lever for competitive advantage,” said Omar Ali, EY Global Financial Services Leader, emphasising that the shift from automation to autonomy is transforming financial services operations.

“Greece is rapidly emerging as a dynamic hub for artificial intelligence and digital innovation,” said Yanna Andronopoulou, General Manager of Microsoft Greece, Cyprus and Malta, describing the project as a step towards making Eurobank a frontier bank delivering more customer-centric services.