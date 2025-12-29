While the exhibition by Lefteris Olympios, Anna of the Three continues at Nicosia’s Gloria gallery. This last collection of the year is a special group showcase which features works by 21 artists, offering visitors the opportunity to acquire original artworks as Christmas gifts. The exhibition brings together a variety of styles and creative expressions, celebrating the holiday season through art.

Running until January 3, it includes pieces by Eugenia Vassiloude, George Gavriel, Doros Heracleous, Andreas Kalogirou, Dimitris Kassianides, Stavros Kikas, Anna Kyriakou, Malvina Middleton, Sarah Lee Michaelides, Despina Nikolaides, Yianna Nicolaou, Katerina Xenofontos, Lefteris Olympios, Salia Ranjbar, Demetra Savva, Miro Skapoulli, Olga Snevchenko, Olga Spanou, Silia Philippou, Nitsa Hadjigeorgiou and Charalambos Christodoulou.

“Visitors are invited to explore a wide range of artistic styles and perspectives – from contemporary to classic – presented in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply looking to enjoy a moment of inspiration, the exhibition offers something for everyone,” says the gallery.

Festive Art exhibition

Group showcase by 21 artists. Until January 3. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Monday: 5.30pm-8pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10.30am-12.45 and 5.30pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30am-12.45. Tel: 22-762605. www.gloriagallery.com