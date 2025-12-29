Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides on Monday announced plans to modernise Limassol general hospital during a visit to the facility, according to an official statement.

The visit focused on immediate interventions aimed at improving conditions for both patients and staff.

“Within the first quarter of 2026, targeted upgrades will be carried out in key areas, including the paediatric department, outpatient clinics, orthopaedics, radiology, the clinical laboratory and the central entrance,” Charalambides said.

Although small in scale, he added, the upgrades are expected to enhance functionality and contribute to the hospital’s broader modernisation.

At the same time, the Limassol general hospital is undergoing a broader upgrade, with major infrastructure projects exceeding €23 million in total cost.

Responding to journalists’ questions, the minister outlined plans to expand the existing facility and construct a second building to house administrative services, which he said would significantly decongest the main hospital.

On nurse shortages, Charalambides noted that “It’s a perennial issue, which does not only concern Cyprus, but is a broader issue at a European and global level.”

“The ministry has implemented targeted measures over the past three years, including repeated recruitment campaigns that have attracted a significant number of nursing students,” he said, highlighting an85 per cent increase in enrolments so far.