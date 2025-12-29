Police carried out targeted preventive operations across Cyprus overnight, with an increased presence in key urban areas, authorities said on Monday.

The operations aimed to prevent serious crime, protect the public and maintain public order.

As part of the action, police arrested nine people nationwide for serious criminal and other offences.

In Limassol district, officers made two arrests. One concerned a wanted person linked to a burglary and theft at a jewellery shop.

The second was an arrest in the act and involved possession and transport of explosive materials, as well as possession of an offensive weapon.

In Paphos district, four people were arrested. The cases involved illegal stay in the Republic, illegal possession of drugs, possession of drugs and burglary tools, and theft.

A further three arrests were made in Nicosia and Famagusta districts. These related to illegal stay in the Republic and other offences.

At the same time, police seized six cars and one motorcycle during investigations into traffic-related offences.

During the same night, extensive checks were carried out at several premises to prevent and suppress unlawful behaviour.

At one premises in Nicosia district, police found seven minors. As a result, the person responsible for organising the event was reported.

On the road network, officers carried out more than 910 checks.

These led to 160 traffic reports. Of these, 21 involved driving under the influence of alcohol, while 51 concerned speeding.

Police said the operations form part of a broader and ongoing preventive plan.

The plan includes increased police presence, targeted checks and immediate operational action in all districts.

Its stated aim is to prevent crime and strengthen the public’s sense of safety.