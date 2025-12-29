Nvidia (NVDA.O) has purchased Intel shares worth $5 billion, the American semiconductor firm (INTC.O) said in a filing on Monday, carrying out a transaction announced in September.

The leading AI chip designer said in September it would pay $23.28 per share for Intel common stock, in a deal that is seen as a major financial lifeline for the chipmaker after years of missteps and capital intensive production capacity expansions drained its finances.

The world’s most valuable firm has bought over 214.7 million Intel shares at the price set out in the September agreement, in a private placement, according to Monday’s filing.

US antitrust agencies had cleared Nvidia’s investment in Intel, according to a notice posted by the US Federal Trade Commission earlier in December.

Nvidia shares were down 1.3 per cent in premarket trading while Intel stock was little changed.