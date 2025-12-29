Petrolina is supporting the Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon as title sponsor of its namesake 10KM Energy Race, set for Sunday, January 18, 2026. With its contribution, Petrolina is adding excitement and “energy” to an endurance and participation race, enhancing the momentum of the event in the capital.

Petrolina’s presence at this year’s Nicosia Marathon is its first participation in this particular event.

“Our support for the Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon and the Petrolina 10km Energy Race is part of our long-standing presence at major sporting events that promote sport and its values,” noted Georgia Lefkariti, Executive Director of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited. “Through our participation, we are contributing to an event that energises the city and promotes Cyprus internationally.”

The Petrolina 10km Energy Race is one of the main routes of the Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon, inviting runners of all levels to be part of a major sporting gathering in the heart of the island’s capital.

Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon – The Capital Race

The programme begins with the 42km Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon route, the 21km Half Marathon by Stoiximan, and the 10km Petrolina Energy Race. This is followed by the 5km Road Race and the 5km Cablenet Corporate Race, while the day ends with the 1km JOEY Kids Race for children.

For more information and registration: https://nicosiamarathon.com/