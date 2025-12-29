RedwolfOgilvy’s “A letter with a special mission” Christmas CSR campaign has concluded with a three-digit number of entries, confirming that even a small act can make a significant social impact.

Parents and children embraced the initiative and actively participated by uploading their letters to Ai Vasilis (Father Christmas in Greek), turning a child’s wish into an act of kindness. The public response exceeded expectations, proving that giving can be part of the magic of Christmas in a modern and meaningful way.

For every letter submitted to the campaign’s specially designed landing page, RedwolfOgilvy donated €1 to the Despina Children’s Diabetes Foundation, supporting the Foundation’s work to inform, raise awareness and support children with diabetes and their families. The total amount raised will be donated in full to the Foundation.

At the same time, participating families received a personalised AI video from Father Christmas, a digital but deeply personal experience that gave children a warm message of recognition and reinforced the emotional value of the campaign.

On the occasion of the completion of the campaign, RedwolfOgilvy stated: “The response from the public showed us that when you give space to kindness, it comes back to you many times over. For us, the most important thing was to see the children understand that a wish can also be an act of giving. This is a message worth remembering.”

With the completion of the campaign, RedwolfOgilvy confirms its commitment to socially-minded initiatives that drive action and transform communication toward meaningful social impact.