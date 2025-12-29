Financial watchdog strengthens youth protection against online scams

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Monday announced that it has expanded its nationwide financial education programme to protect young people from online investment traps in an increasingly digital financial environment.

More than 2,800 primary, secondary and high school students have attended financial education lectures organised by CySEC to date, as part of its broader effort to strengthen financial literacy among young people.

During the most recent cycle of lectures, which took place between October and December 2025, a total of 29 sessions were delivered following expressions of interest submitted directly by schools.

The programme was implemented by 13 CySEC officers, including Officers A’, Officers and Assistant Clerical Officers, who visited schools across all districts of Cyprus.

Through these visits, more than 1,100 students received targeted financial education during the latest lecture cycle alone.

The lectures focused on the prudent and safe management of money within a rapidly digitalising financial landscape, using interactive dialogue and everyday examples to engage students.

Participants were educated on how to identify online traps and misleading messages, protect personal data, recognise investment offers that appear “too good to be true,” and make responsible financial decisions.

Special emphasis was placed on the role of artificial intelligence, which, despite offering significant opportunities, can also increase the risk of fraud and misinformation.

CySEC highlighted that this makes the critical assessment of information an essential skill for young people navigating the modern financial environment.

“The financial education of young people is an investment in society,” said CySEC chairman George Theocharides, congratulating staff members who participated in delivering the programme.

“In an ever-evolving digital environment, it is vital that students acquire from an early age the knowledge and skills that will enable them to make responsible decisions, protect themselves from risks and develop critical thinking,” he added.

“We warmly thank the schools and educators for their interest, cooperation and positive response,” he said, adding that CySEC will continue to pursue its vision for meaningful financial education for all.

The school lectures formed part of CySEC’s activities for World Investor Week 2025, which focused this year on investor protection in the digital financial environment and the role of artificial intelligence.

As part of these actions, CySEC created an online quiz allowing citizens to assess their ability to recognise risks and avoid online traps before making investment or other financial decisions.

At the same time, the CySEC chairman delivered a lecture at a university, while a targeted awareness campaign was rolled out through CySEC’s social media channels to promote responsible investor behaviour.

An Investor Guide on artificial intelligence was also published as part of the initiative.

In a separate article addressing the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, CySEC vice-chairman Panikkos Vakkou warned that making financial decisions based exclusively on artificial intelligence technologies entails serious risks.

He stressed the importance of critical thinking and adequate financial knowledge when using such tools.

Investor education and protection remain a key strategic pillar for CySEC, with educational material, guides and financial education tools available through its Financial Education Portal.

At the same time, CySEC continues to actively participate in the implementation of the National Strategy for Promoting Financial Literacy and Financial Education in Cyprus.