Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas on Monday again denied reports of a planned joint rapid-response force among Cyprus, Greece and Israel, but confirmed the recent signing of a trilateral work plan for military cooperation among the three countries.

The fresh denials came on the heels of a report by the Jerusalem Post over the weekend. The newspaper reported on a separate issue – the signing of a ‘trilateral work plan’ for military cooperation taking place in Nicosia last week.

Featuring a photograph from the signing, provided by the IDF, the Jerusalem Post identified the Israeli signatory as Brigadier General Amit Adler, who heads up the IDF’s International Cooperation Division.

The Greek and Cypriot military officers flanking Adler were not identified.

According to the Israeli daily, “the plans include joint exercises and training, working groups in various fields, and strategic military dialogue on issues of joint interest.”

Asked about this on Monday, Palmas confirmed to Cypriot media that the signing did take place as reported.

Palmas said the two other officers signing were a brigadier general from Greece and a colonel from Cyprus.

The minister said this was part of routine military cooperation arrangements.

“Frequently the Republic Cyprus, be it on a bilateral, trilateral or other level, signs cooperation agreements for the year ahead with friendly countries for the carrying out of joint exercises, joint training and various other aspects relating to the training of our own armed forces.

“Just as we have signed – and I confirm this – a framework for joint exercises and training, the same applies with Jordan and Egypt and other friendly countries, as this is required by protocol – namely for us to agree the framework of activities for the coming year.”

But regarding reports of a joint rapid-response force operating in the eastern Mediterranean, Palmas dismissed them as false.

“There is no such issue,” he told Politis radio.

It was the second time in two weeks that he issued a denial on the matter.

Contacted by the Cyprus Mail, defence sources likewise said on Monday that the reports about a rapid-reaction force were a fabrication.

The initial reports of a supposed joint response force appeared in Greek media some two weeks ago.

Greek newspaper Ta Nea claimed that a 2,500-strong brigade-level force – supported by air and naval assets – would be formed, with stations on one of either Rhodes or Karpathos, in Cyprus, and in Israel.

It added that 1,000 Greek troops, 1,000 Israeli troops, and 500 Cypriot troops would be brought into the force, as well as one squadron each from the Greek and Israeli air forces, a frigate and a submarine from Greece, and a corvette boat and a submarine from the Israeli navy.

Ta Nea reported that the aim of this joint force would be to protect Greek, Cypriot, and Israeli interests from “Turkish revisionist provocations”, with Greece and Turkey having long been at odds over their maritime borders in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean.

Israeli media have not independently reported on the rumoured joint task force, only reproducing what Greek media stated.

Also over the weekend, the Times of Israel reported on the signing of the trilateral work plan for military cooperation.

The newspaperrecalled the talks held last week in Jerusalem between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Nikos Christodoulides.

Standing alongside the two leaders, Netanyahu warned that “those who fantasize they can reestablish their empires and their dominion over our lands” should “forget it” – in what was interpreted as a thinly veiled reference to Turkey.

Meanwhile Reuters cited Greek military officials as saying the three countries would deepen their defence cooperation in 2026, stepping up joint air and naval exercises in the eastern Mediterranean.

A senior Greek official familiar with the matter said the military deal would encompass joint naval and air exercises and the transfer of know-how from Israel to Greece and Cyprus to address both “asymmetrical” and “symmetrical” threats.

“Greece and Israel will intensify joint exercises after the ceasefire in Gaza, with Cyprus participating,” the official told Reuters, adding that Greece plans to join Israel’s Noble Dina naval exercise in the coming months in the eastern Mediterranean.

Opposition party Akel expressed misgivings. “Mr Christodoulides proceeds to deepen military-political cooperation with Israel without considering the risks and consequences of this choice,” it said in a statement.

Athens and Nicosia have already purchased missile systems from Israel worth billions of euros.