The Troodos mountains were covered in snow on Sunday overnight, marking the second snowfall of the winter.

In a post shared shortly after midnight, meteorologist Eric Kitas Kitas said localised rain and snow were recorded due to the passage of a cold front.

He said the snowfall was expected to lead to a light but noticeable covering of snow in the Troodos area, measuring a few centimetres.

The phenomena were described as limited and local, with conditions linked directly to the cold weather system affecting the island.