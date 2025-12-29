The United Nations special representative in Cyprus, Khassim Diagne, will brief the UN Security Council in closed consultations on January 15, 2026.

Diagne leads the UN peacekeeping force on the island, known as Unfycip.

The briefing will draw on the latest reports from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on his mediation efforts regarding the Cyprus issue and on the activities of Unfycip. These reports are scheduled to be completed by January 5, 2026.

On January 13, 2026, Diagne will provide a separate closed briefing to countries contributing troops to Unfycip. Both briefings are part of the Security Council’s agenda for January 2026.

The Security Council is expected to renew the mandate for the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus on January 29, 2026.

The current mandate expires on January 31, meaning the renewal will take place two days before its expiry.