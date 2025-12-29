The holidays are days of love, solidarity, and giving. These are the values and customs of our country. The aromas of freshly baked sweets. The light and warmth that spread everywhere. All of this has been represented by Zorbas Bakeries for more than 50 years.

This year, as part of the established Christmas campaign “Yparhei” (“There is”), Zorbas Bakeries, in collaboration with the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinating Council (PVCC), is offering vasilopita cakes to nursing homes in all cities where PVCC member organisations operate, spreading smiles and hope to our fellow citizens.

This year’s campaign, entitled “Care brings us closer together”, is an important reminder of the power of human connection. It focuses on the value of care and how a small act, such as offering a heartfelt gesture to someone close to you, can make a big difference.

“The aim of this year’s campaign is to send as strong a message as possible that caring for others is valuable and can be achieved through small, everyday actions,” stated Sofia Tsene, Group Marketing Manager of Zorbas Group. “We hope that our campaign will succeed in raising public awareness. The initiative, which will be carried out in collaboration with the PVCC, whom we thank for our long-standing cooperation, is part of our Group’s broader philosophy of social contribution and support for our fellow human beings.”

Chairman of the PVCC Management Committee, Elias Dimitriou also hailed the collaboration. “We would like to express our warmest thanks to the Zorbas Group for its long-standing support of the PVCC,” he said. “The message of this year’s campaign must be heard as loudly as possible, because what our elderly need is love, support and care. This year’s initiative by the Group is an important and meaningful act of love and generosity that will bring moments of joy to our fellow human beings.”

View the “Care brings us closer together” Christmas campaign spot below: