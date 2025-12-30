Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in Nicosia who was wanted in connection with a series of serious offenses, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Earlier, the police had issued an appeal for information to help locate the individual, describing him as wanted in relation to a case involving significant criminal activity.

Following investigative efforts, officers were able to identify and apprehend him in accordance with a warrant.

The arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation into crimes believed to have been committed between November and December 2025 in the capital.

Details of the offenses have not been disclosed, but authorities have indicated that the investigation is continuing.