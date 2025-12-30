Aegean Airlines announced that it has set January 2, 2026 as the record date for beneficiaries of the first interest period of its Common Bond Loan, clarifying key payment and trading details for bondholders in Greece.

The airline said the record date determines which investors are entitled to receive interest for the first interest-bearing period of the bond loan issued on July 4, 2025.

Aegean explained that from December 31, 2025, which is the ex-coupon date, the company’s bonds will be traded on the regulated market of the Athens Stock Exchange without the right to receive the first interest payment.

The company said the gross amount of interest due for the first interest period totals €4,753,472.22, corresponding to €19.01388889 per bond.

It said this amount was calculated using an annual interest rate of 3.70 per cent before tax, based on a 360-day year and the actual number of days, using the ACT/360 convention.

Aegean added that the calculation αφορά 250,000 bonds currently admitted to trading on the organised market of the Athens Stock Exchange.

The airline said payment of the interest due to bondholders will be made through the Hellenic Central Securities Depository on January 5, 2026.

It explained that payments will be carried out through the participants that maintain securities accounts for beneficiaries in the Dematerialised Securities System, including banks and investment firms, in accordance with the operating rules of the depository.

The company clarified that in special cases involving the payment of interest to heirs of deceased beneficiaries whose securities are held in special accounts under the management of the depository, payment will be made through the depository within 1 year from the interest payment date, once legal documentation has been completed.

It added that in cases where securities are held with investment firms under liquidation or in temporary transfer accounts, payment will initially be made through the depository within 1 year, and thereafter through a cash deposit with the Hellenic Deposits and Loans Fund.

Aegean underlined that, under applicable legislation, the right to collect interest expires 5 years after the end of the year in which the claim arose.

It said that after this limitation period, any uncollected amounts are definitively transferred to the Greek state.