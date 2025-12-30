A car owned by a 56-year-old man was destroyed in a fire that broke out in the early hours of Tuesday in Kato Polemidia, Limassol.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze, which is being treated as malicious.

The fire erupted at around 2.00am while the vehicle was in the parking lot of the owner’s apartment building.

The fire brigade attended promptly and were able to extinguish the blaze, but the car was entirely consumed by flames.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities are reviewing all evidence, including any signs of foul play, to establish the exact circumstances that led to the incident.