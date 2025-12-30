The total sales of petroleum products in Cyprus rose by 5.6 per cent in November 2025, compared with the same month a year earlier, data released by the Statistical Service (Cystat) showed this week.

Total volumes reached 119,953 tonnes, supported mainly by sharp increases in marine and aviation fuels.

The most pronounced rise was recorded in marine gasoil provisions, which surged by 97.4 per cent year-on-year, while sales of aviation kerosene jumped by 27.5 per cent.

Asphalt sales also rose, up 42.8 per cent.

More moderate gains were recorded in road diesel, which increased by 1.9 per cent, and motor gasoline, which edged up by 0.4 per cent.

By contrast, sales of light fuel oil fell by 44.6 per cent and heavy fuel oil by 39.4 per cent.

Kerosene declined by 39.8 per cent, heating gasoil by 22.2 per cent and liquefied petroleum gases by 18.3 per cent.

Sales from filling stations dropped by 5 per cent year-on-year to 55,670 tonnes.

On a month-on-month basis, total petroleum product sales fell by 15.3 per cent compared with October 2025.

Aviation kerosene provisions declined by 40 per cent, while motor gasoline sales were down by 12.4 per cent and road diesel by 10 per cent.

Petroleum product stocks at the end of November increased by 3.3 per cent compared with the previous month.

Over the eleven-month period from January to November 2025, total sales rose by 4.8 per cent compared with the same period of 2024.