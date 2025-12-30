The Walt Disney Company has agreed to pay a $10 million civil penalty as part of a settlement to resolve allegations it violated children’s privacy laws, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

“The Justice Department is firmly devoted to ensuring parents have a say in how their children’s information is collected and used,” Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said in a statement.

In September, Disney agreed to pay $10 million to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that the company unlawfully allowed personal data to be collected from children who viewed kid-directed videos on YouTube without notifying parents or obtaining their consent.

Disney could not immediately be reached for a comment.