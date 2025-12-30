The interior ministry issued a formal announcement on Tuesday setting out the rules and deadlines for registration on the electoral roll ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for 24 May 2026.

All citizens of the Republic aged 18 and over who have had their usual residence in Cyprus for at least six months are entitled to vote.

The final date for submitting an application for registration on the electoral roll is 2 April 2026.

After this deadline, no new registrations or changes will be permitted.

Young people who will turn 18 by the day of the elections are also entitled to register, provided their application is submitted during the final three month revision of the electoral roll, which runs from 3 January to 2 April 2026.

The same provisions apply to Turkish Cypriots who hold a Cypriot identity card and have an address in the Republic.

For applicants up to the age of 25, registration can also be completed electronically through the elections website.

Paper applications can be submitted to district administration offices, citizen service centres and centres operating at post offices.

Application forms are available from these offices, as well as from the interior ministry and online.

The announcement comes as the interior ministry has acknowledged significant gaps in the electoral roll, particularly among younger voters.

According to figures more than 160,000 eligible citizens remain unregistered, with over half of those aged between 18 and 25 yet to sign up.

The ministry has urged the public to check their eligibility and submit applications without delay, stressing that registration is a prerequisite for participation in the 2026 parliamentary elections.