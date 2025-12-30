The art exhibitions of Cyprus continue and local galleries present packed programmes with the final showcases of the year. At isnotgallery, the group exhibition Electric Dreams is currently on until January 6.

The exhibition is a multidimensional proposal that continues and expands the dialogue which opened in the summer with the exhibition In Paradise I Have Marked an Island, presented at the Almyra Boutique Hotel.

The two exhibitions are organically connected, as several of the works presented at Almyra return to the public space of the capital, now integrated into a new curatorial framework. Electric Dreams incorporates additional works and new participations by artists that converse thematically and aesthetically with the previous exhibition, expanding the narrative and transferring it to a different spatial and emotional environment.

The selected works form a mosaic of social and personal narratives, where the viewer is invited to project themselves, to be recognised and to renegotiate their own place within the contemporary world. The exhibition attempts to capture the fragile meeting point between the collective and the individual, dream and reality, memory and desire.

Works that travelled and were presented in the summer at Almyra, as well as works that have already been exhibited in international venues and galleries abroad, are now meeting the audience in Nicosia. Their coexistence creates a new visual landscape for the city, enhancing cultural dialogue and repositioning Isnotgallery as an active hub of contemporary creation.

The exhibition aspires to map trends, concerns and artistic directions of the contemporary Cypriot scene. Taking part in this second exhibition are Elysia Athanatou, Savvas Christodoulidis, Erro, Alekos Fasianos, Fikos , Theano Giannezi, Giannis Kofteros, Maria Kofterou, Haroula Nikolaidou, Christina Papaioannou, Giannis Sakellis, Konstantinos Stefanou, Panikos Tempriotis, Elena Tsigaridou, Vasilis Vasileiadis and Stelios Votsis.

Electric Dreams

Group art exhibition. Isnotgallery, Nicosia. until January 6. Wednesday-Friday: 10am-1pm, 3pm-6pm. Saturday: 10am-2pm. www.isnotgallery.com. Tel: 99-569498