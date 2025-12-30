At a moment when European shipping is under pressure to prove both its resilience and strategic relevance, the European Community Shipowners’ Association (ECSA) marked 60 years of institutional presence with a clear message that competitiveness, regulatory realism and a stronger collective voice will determine the sector’s future.

Speaking in Brussels, European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas acknowledged mounting concerns over regulatory overload, committing to simplification where rules add administrative burden without improving safety.

Competitiveness, he said, will be his overriding priority across transport sectors, with shipping firmly at the centre.

The anniversary emphasised shipping’s weight in the European economy and global supply chains, while also highlighting the scale of the transition under way.

Against this backdrop, the election of Nikolas Veniamis as vice-president of ECSA from January 1, 2026, reinforces Greece’s presence at the heart of European maritime decision-making.

His appointment comes alongside the continued participation of Greek representatives on the board, reflecting a broader effort to maintain a unified industry position at a critical juncture.

Opening the event, ECSA Secretary General Sotiris Raptis reflected on six decades of advocacy, stressing unity, cooperation and realism.

Shipping, he said, remains a deeply international industry built on people and long-term commitment. Despite accounting for just 5 per cent of the world’s population and around 15 per cent of global GDP, EU member states represent roughly 35 per cent of the world merchant fleet, underlining Europe’s continued relevance in global trade.

Since its founding in 1965, ECSA has acted as the main interface between European shipowners and EU institutions. That role, Raptis argued, is now more critical than ever as the sector faces the most demanding transition in its history.

While the European Green Deal sets targets of historic scale, he warned that Europe risks losing ground in innovation and competitiveness without a coherent industrial policy to support shipping’s transformation.

Former ECSA presidents, including Yannis Lyras, Thomas Rechder, Philippos Philis and outgoing president Karin Orsel, echoed the call for stability and coordination.

Europe’s share of the global fleet has slipped from about 40 per cent a decade ago to around 35 per cent today, they noted, making competitive tax regimes and balanced regulation essential.

Shipping’s global footprint, they added, means it cannot be constrained by narrow regional policies without undermining its market position.

They also pointed to the need for a common voice as new obligations, including MRV and the EU Emissions Trading System, reshape operating conditions.

Transparency, sound governance and predictable frameworks were described as prerequisites for ECSA’s long-term effectiveness.

Beyond regulation, speakers repeatedly returned to people. Investment in seafarers, managers and future talent was framed as central to sustainability, alongside efforts to attract new professionals and retain skills in an increasingly complex industry.

Geopolitics and technology remain additional pressure points. European shipping must compete with Asian economies that combine shipbuilding capacity with technological leadership, while managing dependence on non-European yards and navigating increasingly fragile trade routes.

The lack of political visibility compared with other transport sectors, such as aviation, was also flagged as a structural weakness.

Veniamis, who succeeds Finland’s Miki Koskinen, brings long-standing experience within ECSA’s board.

He is joined by Dimitris Sarakakis, elected to the board, while Vasilis Papagiannopoulos continues his mandate, ensuring sustained Greek representation in Brussels.