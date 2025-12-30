Eurobank this week announced that it bought back 682,000 of its own shares on the Athens Stock Exchange between December 22 and December 26, 2025, as part of its approved share buyback programme, in a move aimed at implementing decisions taken by its shareholders and board.

The bank said the shares were acquired at an average price of €3.5172 per share, with a total cost of €2.4 million, increasing the total number of treasury shares held to 2,442,945.

According to the announcement, the transactions were carried out under the Share Buyback Programme approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on October 22, 2025, in line with Article 49 of Law 4548/2018.

“The ‘Eurobank Société Anonyme’ (hereinafter ‘Eurobank’ or the ‘Bank’), following its December 12, 2025 announcement regarding the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme,” said the bank, adding that the programme was approved by shareholders and subsequently implemented by the board of directors.

The bank explained that the programme follows a corresponding buyback scheme adopted by Eurobank Holdings, which was approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of its shareholders on April 30, 2025.

Eurobank said that, pursuant to the decision of its board of directors on October 22, 2025, it proceeded during the period from December 22, 2025 to December 26, 2025 with the acquisition of 682,000 shares issued by the bank, which are traded on the Athens Stock Exchange.

“These own shares were acquired at an average acquisition price of €3.5172 per share, with a total acquisition cost of €2,398,746.22,” the bank said in its statement.

Following these purchases, Eurobank said it now holds a total of 2,442,945 own shares.