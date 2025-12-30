Eurostar on Tuesday suspended its cross-Channel train services to and from London following a power supply problem in the tunnel that links Britain and France, a company spokesperson said, disrupting peak winter holiday rail travel.

The spokesperson did not know when services would resume and declined to say how many passengers were affected. On its website, the high-speed train operator warned passengers to expect severe delays.

“Due to a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train, we strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date,” Eurostar said.

The disruption affects one of Europe’s busiest international rail corridors at the height of the New Year travel season.

Eurostar trains out of London serve Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Disneyland Paris among other destinations, including the Alps during the ski season.

There was no immediate comment by Getlink GETP.PA which operates the tunnel infrastructure and the Le Shuttle train service, which carries cars and trucks through the tunnel.

Eurostar carried 19.5 million customers in 2024, its most successful year to date.