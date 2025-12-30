Police found an explosive device in the Zakaki area of Limassol at 4am on Tuesday morning, with a nearby pub believed to have been the intended target.

Although the explosive did not detonate, the scene has since been cordoned off by the police, who have launched an investigation into the incident.

The pub, suspected to be at the centre of the attack, was targeted in a similar incident in May.

Another incident occurred in the same area in December 2024, when a bomb was placed under the car of a 27-year-old man.