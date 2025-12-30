Gift vouchers for clothing purchases landed in the hands of 180 students across nine school units in Yeroskipou, Konia, and Timi, as part of Ierokipia municipality’s social policy, it announced on Tuesday.

According to the municipality, vouchers were delivered on December 22 at Ierokipia’s municipal building by Mayor Nikos Palios and Social Welfare Committee President Giorgos Leonidas to school directors and representatives.

“This initiative comes to practically support families who are experiencing hardship, offering not only material assistance but also a message of care and support,” the municipality stated.