The Larnaca district completed its full annual tourism action plan in 2025 while rolling out additional initiatives aimed at strengthening the destination’s overall tourism offering, according to the the Larnaca regional tourism board (Etap).

In a statement, the board said 2025 marked another year of measurable progress, noting that the planned programme was delivered in full with the support of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, local authorities and tourism stakeholders, while further projects were introduced to enhance the region’s tourism product.

The actions implemented were designed around changing traveller expectations, the company said, while also supporting local communities and organisations that preserve Larnaca’s authentic character, with the aim of safeguarding quality and international recognition of the destination.

Projects during the year focused on upgrading public spaces, emphasising local identity and advancing digital innovation. Among the key initiatives was the launch of an experiential activities booking platform, intended to promote authentic experiences and support the destination’s digital transition.

Progress was also recorded in audiovisual promotion, with new content developed to meet demand for more dynamic and contemporary visual material.

In parallel, the Etap expanded its strategic partnerships at both national and European level, taking part in a range of programmes linked to the wider tourism and hotel sector.

Taken together, the board said, the initiatives implemented in 2025 reinforce Etap’s Larnaca’s long-term development and promotion strategy, while laying the groundwork for the next phase of growth.