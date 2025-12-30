A 44-year-old man was found injured in the early hours of Tuesday following an attempt to set fire to a property in Limassol, police said.

After receiving information about attempted arson around 4.30am, officers rushed to the scene and spotted the man injured near the property.

They also discovered a motorcycle without a registration plate, a can of flammable material, an improvised explosive device and other evidence.

A testimony collected by police identified the injured 44-year-old as the person who tried to set the property ablaze before being chased away by nearby residents.

He was taken to Limassol general hospital for medical attention.

It was later determined that he had been residing illegally in the Republic, and he was arrested.